Weather advisory in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this evening through Tuesday. Total snowfall amounts of 7 to 12 cm into Tuesday morning. Reduced visibility due to heavy snow.

Timing: Tonight through Tuesday morning.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.