Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres by Tuesday afternoon with reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this evening through Tuesday.

Timing: This evening to Tuesday afternoon.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.