THUNDER BAY – As the final week of the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign begins, our army of givers have contributed $178,634 towards campaign. This leaves about $81,366 needed to reach our goal of $260,000.

In order to reach our objective, it is crucial to have all kettle shifts filled. There are a number of open this week at all locations.

The viruses that are impacting the city are also affecting our volunteers leading to many last-minute cancellations. To assist in these situations, we are looking for volunteers who are able to be on call to fill in for cancellations. Anyone interested can call 345-6492.

We thank the community for the support of the campaign to date and are confident that the generous people of Thunder Bay will come through for us, as always to help us reach our goal.

The Tip Tap “tap to give” donation option is available at all locations. Donors are increasingly utilizing this method of giving, averaging 9% of the total donations. The Tip Tap machines are pre-set at $5, $10, and $20 donation levels. Donors can tap up to 10 times to a maximum of $250 at one time.

The kettle funds help with Christmas needs but they are especially important to ensure that we are able to meet the needs throughout the coming year. Demands continue for our services such as the soup van that feeds up to 240 people per night, 50 school breakfasts are served daily, 70 – 80 food hampers are distributed each week for families and individuals with limited financial resources, our emergency shelter for the homeless is at capacity, and our transitional housing program is near capacity providing opportunities to develop the skills and abilities to live independently.

“In these are challenging times, more people are turning to the services we offer. The rising costs are making it difficult for them to meet their basic needs. The support we receive from the kettle campaign means that not only are we are able to make Christmas a happier time for them, but we will also be able to assist them through the year. Thank you to everyone for your caring gifts,” said Gary Ferguson, The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre, Executive Director.

Donations to the Kettle campaign will be accepted until 1:00 p.m. on December 24th at the following locations: Superstore, Intercity Shopping Centre, Grandview Mall, Walmart County Fair, Walmart Memorial Ave., Walmart Arthur St. Marketplace, and the LCBO’s at Arthur St., Thunder Centre, and Dawson Rd. We are extremely grateful to these businesses for welcoming the kettles at their establishments.

Help us to give warmth, love, and hope by joining our army of givers by donating at the kettles or volunteering your time. Donations can also be made by calling 345-6492 or mailing to The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre, 545 Cumberland St. N., Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4S2.