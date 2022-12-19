A Series of mischief incidents under investigation

THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating a series of mischief incidents that occurred in the city’s East End in the evening hours of Friday.

This weekend, police received numerous reports of vandalism involving spray-painted property in the 500-block areas of McNaughton, McPherson and McLeod Streets, along with the 600-block area of McLaughlin Street.

Some of the vandalism featured fascist symbols and racial slurs.

The incidents are believed to have occurred between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Members of the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units have been involved in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, or live in the area and have surveillance or dash camera footage that may be helpful, please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.