Marathon – News – Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment conducted a routine traffic stop which has to one individual being arrested and charged for impaired operation.

On December 18, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m., members of the Marathon OPP Detachment initiated a traffic stop on a motor vehicle after observing the vehicle to be driving erratically and travelling at a high rate of speed within the Town of Marathon.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and was transported to the Marathon OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Michael ROBINSON, 18-years-old, of Pic River First Nation, has been arrested and charged with:

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus) contrary to section 320.14 (1) (B) of the Criminal Code

Michael ROBINSON was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on February 15, 2022, to answer to the above charge.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.