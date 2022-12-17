Kenora – Politics –

As the holiday season approaches, I’d like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, and Happy Holidays. I’m excited to spend some time with my family, and hope everyone across the region is able to spend quality time with their loved ones.

Canada Summer Jobs

As a quick reminder, the Canada Summer Jobs applications for employers have opened and will close on January 12th. I encourage all those who are eligible to apply.

Conclusion of Fall Session

The House of Commons has rose for Christmas and looking back at the fall session I am proud of the work my colleagues and I have done.

We introduced three motions dedicated towards reducing the cost of living and eliminating the Liberal government’s planned tax increases. Unfortuately, these motions did not pass as the NDP and Liberal Members voted against them.

Alongside my colleagues, we have fought back against the Liberals proposed amendment to Bill C-21 that would see many traditional hunting, and sport shooting rifles and shotguns being banned. The government needs to be focusing on violent criminals, and gang activity, not targeting law-abiding firearms owners.

We were successful in convincing the government to procure foreign doses of children’s cold and flu medicine to help address the shortage across the country.

After over a year of issues with the ArriveCan app our Conservative team was able to pass a motion calling for a full audit of the unnecessary and failed ArriveCan app.

Our Conservative team has continued to advocate for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps to be listed as a terrorist entity especially after the murders of Mahsa Amini, and many freedom fighters. Canada must support Iranian protesters.

We’ve continued to advocate for the government to expand its support to Ukraine, and in the wake of the energy crisis happening in Europe we’ve been pushing for the Liberal government to increase Canada’s energy exports.

Alongside my colleagues, this session we’ve been trying to make life more affordable for all Canadians and when the House of Commons sits again in January we’ll continue that work.

Working for You

If you’re planning to be in Ottawa, and are interested in attending Question Period or taking a tour of Parliament please let me know and my office can help reserve Question Period and tour tickets.

As always, if there is anything my office can assist you with, please call me at 807-223-2182 (Dryden) or 807-468-2170 (Kenora) or email me at eric.melillo@parl.gc.ca.

Sincerely,

Eric Melillo

Member of Parliament