Thunder Bay – Weather – All weather warnings and alerts for the region have ended.

Across Thunder Bay roads are slippery.

That could get worse as flurries or freezing rain is forecast for tonight.

Environment Canada says flurries or a few rain showers early this evening. There will also be local blowing snow this evening. Local snowfall amounts of up to 5 centimetres are possible. Wind east 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of zero.

Highways are slippery too.