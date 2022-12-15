Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance as it continues to investigate a series of thefts of catalytic converters.

Complaints about recent thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles were forwarded to members of the TBPS’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit for further review. Through the course of their investigation, BEAR Unit members have learned of many other thefts that had gone unreported.

The thefts occurred at various locations, and targeted both business and residential addresses, through the autumn months.

In an effort to advance this investigation, the Thunder Bay Police Service is strongly encouraging everyone who may have been the victim of this theft to come forward and file an official police report. Please call police at (807) 684-1200 ext.7500.

By filing these reports, you are helping investigators determine the scope and nature of this crime.

Police are also asking victims who may have home or business surveillance footage they believe might be helpful to investigators to also come forward.