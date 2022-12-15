RED ROCK – On December 8, 2022, members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Regional Support Team (RST) and the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) executed a search warrant on a residence on Highway 628 in the Township of Red Rock.

As a result of the warrant, four firearms were seized. Also seized was a small quantity of suspected Methamphetamine worth an approximate street value of $1,000.

Bradley PERSON, 43 years-old, of Red Rock has been arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine contrary to Section 4 (1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition contrary to Section 86 (1) of the Criminal Code (CC).

Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime, contrary to Section 96 (1) of the CC.

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – in Canada, contrary to Section 345 (1) (a) of the CC.

Kevin SARASIN, 43 years-old, and Chelsey KILAR, 33-years-old, both of Red Rock have been arrested and charged with:

Adult Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime, contrary to Section 96 (1) of the CC.

Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – in Canada, contrary to Section 345 (1) (a) of the CC.

All accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on March 7, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.