Thunder Bay -Weather – Weather advisories and a weather warning for Superior West this morning.

Thunder Bay

Cloudyskies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Snow and local blowing snow beginning late this morning. Amount of 5 to 10 cm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High plus 2.

Tonight Periods of snow and local blowing snow. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Fort Frances

Snow and local blowing snow. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40.

Temperature steady near zero.

Tonight Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 9.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Snow ending this morning then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries later this morning. Periods of snow beginning early this afternoon. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h.

Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 9.

Tonight will see periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 10.

Fort Severn

Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy this morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon.

Tonight Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries before morning. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 9 overnight.