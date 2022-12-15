Millionaire magazine profiled Alfredo Barulli, who later founded a sales-driving firm called 10X Experts. Since starting his career as a personal trainer in the International Sports Star Association and, most recently, as the manager of a Luxury Spa, Alfredo Barulli has amassed extensive experience in bringing in high-quality clients and potential leads Expertsinlocal. Marketing is a new division he launched to provide lead-generating services. The hospitality industry regularly approaches him for partnerships.

Additionally, he launched tropicadvisior.com, the first travel search engine dedicated to tropical locales, which checks six million hotel and airfare listings every minute for the lowest prices. Having a large social media following, he is frequently invited to stay at hotels and other high-end establishments.

Customer satisfaction and repeat business keep Alfredo Barulli going, and he credits the unbounded potential of social media marketing and promotion for this success.

While asked what sets him apart from other professionals in his field, the young star explains that no industry influencers can guarantee guest inquiries when they stay at a hotel. They engage in superficial activity, posting stories and perhaps a blog article or YouTube video, resulting in a high profile and a flurry of user activity but few genuine questions. Only he develops for the hotel, passing on the guests’ names, emails, and phone numbers to the reservations department. He currently holds the position of CEO of 10X Experts Agency, the only digital marketing agency dedicated to serving High Ticket Coaches and Consultants by creating customized sales funnels, advertising campaigns, and other similar services.

Experts in Local Marketing is the only company offering free trials with free leads for the first week. They do this by creating a sales funnel, funding advertising with their funds, and then providing clients with results and leads after just seven days. As a travel influencer and owner of a company specializing in lead generation, Alfredo Barulli offers his services to high-end hotels and resorts through sponsored posts. In exchange for financial compensation, the hotels and resorts gain exposure on Alfredo’s Instagram and tropicadvisor.com, have an article written about them on his “tropic inspiration blog,” are included in the “TOP 4 hotels of the month” section, and have the video of the article posted on social media.

For Alfredo Barulli, “The fact that every week I am sleeping in a different spot” is the most exciting aspect of his work. He travels from one tropical destination to the next every week, staying at the finest hotels and resorts each time. Every six months, he relocates to a new country in response to hotel and resort bookings from that country. Because of the hardworking people who work for him at both businesses, his digital marketing agency can operate nearly without him being involved.

He brings in business and hands the money to the team so they may create marketing funnels and campaigns or work on expanding their Instagram following.

