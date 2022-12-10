Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for Saturday.

Thunder Bay

A warmer Saturday. Cloudy skies along with a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of snow will be beginning near noon. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Amounts of up to 2 to 4 centimetres. Wind up to 15 km/h.

Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 5 this morning.

Tonight periods of snow will be ending after midnight then cloudy. Amounts of up to 2 to 4 centimetres. Temperature steady near minus 1.

Fort Frances

-2 to start Saturday in Fort Frances. Periods of snow will be ending late this afternoon then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Amounts of up to 2 to 4 centimetres. Winds will be southeast 20 km/h becoming light early this morning.

High minus 1. Wind chill minus 10 this morning and minus 3 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 8.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies with periods of snow beginning early this morning. Amounts of up to 2 to 4 centimetres. Winds will be southeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning.

High minus 2. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 4 this afternoon.

Tonight the forecast is for cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 8.

Sachigo Lake

It is minus 9 to start your Sachigo Saturday. Mainly cloudy skies will be in the forecast with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this morning.

High minus 4. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 13.