Thunder Bay – News – Police have arrested a Mississauga man Wednesday following an investigation into a home takeover on the city’s south-side.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit attended a residential address in the 200 block of Amelia Street West at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The officers’ presence was in relation to an investigation about a suspected ongoing home takeover situation.

As officers arrived at the apartment, they observed a male suspect connected to their investigation.

The suspect attempted to flee, but despite his efforts officers were still able to complete the arrest following a brief struggle.

Police seized a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, fentanyl, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The male was taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

David SOLOMON-UMAZI, 19, of Mississauga, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Resist Peace Officer

• Unlawfully in a Dwelling

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, December 8, 2022 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.