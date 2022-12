Big Trout Lake – Weather – A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Wind chill values near minus 45 are expected overnight into Friday morning.

The communities of Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika and Big Trout Lake will have wind chills closer to minus 40.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation

Peawanuck

Extreme cold conditions are not expected to return Friday night.