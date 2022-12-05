BIG TROUT LAKE – Weather – A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills continues.

Wind chill values near -45 are expected this morning. Extreme cold conditions may last until Wednesday.

Wind chills will moderate during the day before returning at night.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Peawanuck

Fort Severn

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

The risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.