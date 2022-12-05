A look at seven statistical highlights from games played during the 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET windows on Sunday, December 4, the 13th week of the 2022 season.

CLOSE GAMES: With two games yet to be completed in Week 13, there have been 85 games decided by a touchdown (six points) or less, the most such games through the first 13 weeks all-time. 10 of 13 games (76.9 percent) that have been completed in Week 13 have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter and there have been 147 games within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter this season, the most such games through the first 13 weeks in NFL history. COMEBACKS: The GREEN BAY PACKERS and LAS VEGAS RAIDERS each overcame 10-point deficits to win and the NEW YORK GIANTS overcame a 10-point deficit to tie on Sunday. There have been 39 games in which a team has overcome a deficit of at least 10 points to win or tie this season, the most such games through the first 13 weeks of a season all-time. Five teams – BALTIMORE, CINCINNATI, GREEN BAY, SEATTLE and WASHINGTON – overcame fourth-quarter deficits to win or tie this week. There have been 62 games in which a team has come back to win or tie after trailing in the fourth quarter, the most such games through the first 13 weeks of a season all-time. Two games – wins by BALTIMORE and SEATTLE – were decided by a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation this week. There have been 46 games this season decided by a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime, trailing only 2015 (49) for the most such games through the first 13 weeks of a season all-time.

The WASHINGTON COMMANDERS and NEW YORK GIANTS tied, 20-20, in Week 13. The 2022 season is the third season since the regular-season overtime rule was instituted in 1974 to feature an overtime game in at least 11 of the first 13 weeks, joining 2010 (12 of the first 13 weeks) and 2003 (11 of 13). Washington wide receiver TERRY MCLAURIN had eight receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown on Sunday. McLaurin is the sixth player in NFL history with at least 50 receptions and 900 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons, joining MIKE EVANS, JOEY GALLOWAY, A.J. GREEN, Pro Football Hall of Famer RANDY MOSS and MICHAEL THOMAS.

The PHILADELPHIA EAGLES defeated Tennessee, 35-10, as quarterback JALEN HURTStotaled four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) and running back MILES SANDERS added a rushing touchdown in the win. The Eagles lead the NFL with 23 rushing touchdowns this season, tied with the 2016 BUFFALO BILLS (23 rushing touchdowns) and 2004 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (23) for the third-most rushing touchdowns by a team in their first 12 games of a season since 2000. Only the 2006 SAN DIEGO CHARGERS (26 rushing touchdowns) and 2005 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (24) had more.

The CLEVELAND BROWNS defeated Houston, 27-14, with a fumble-return touchdown from cornerback DENZEL WARD, an interception-return touchdown from linebacker TONY FIELDS and a punt return touchdown from wide receiver DONOVAN PEOPLES-JONES. The Browns are the first team with two defensive touchdowns and a special teams touchdown in a game since GREEN BAY in Week 11 of the 2014 season. Ward, who has four career defensive touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2018, is the fourth defensive back since 2000 with at least two interception-return touchdowns and two fumble-return touchdowns in his first five career seasons, joining MIKE BROWN, DEANGELO HALL and EDDIE JACKSON.

Las Vegas wide receiver DAVANTE ADAMS had eight receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders’ 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Adams leads all players with 85 touchdown receptions since entering the NFL in 2014 and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer CALVIN JOHNSON (83) for the fifth-most touchdown receptions by a player in his first nine seasons all-time. Adams is the sixth player with at least two touchdown receptions in 20-or-more games within his first nine seasons in the Super Bowl era, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers JERRY RICE (29 games), TERRELL OWENS (23), MARVIN HARRISON (21), RANDY MOSS (21) and CRIS CARTER (20). Adams, who has at least 100 receiving yards in each of his first five games with the Raiders against the AFC West, joins GARY CLARK (1987) and Pro Football Hall of Famer MICHAEL IRVIN (1995) as the only players ever with at least 100 receiving yards in each of their first five division games of a season.

Green Bay rookie wide receiver CHRISTIAN WATSON recorded a 46-yard touchdown run and a 14-yard touchdown reception in the Packers’ 28-19 win at Chicago. Watson, who had three touchdown receptions in Week 10, two touchdown catches in Week 11 and a touchdown reception in Week 12, is the sixth rookie in the Super Bowl era with at least eight scrimmage touchdowns in a four-game span, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers ERIC DICKERSON (1983), EDGERRIN JAMES (1999) and RANDY MOSS(1998) as well as MIKE ANDERSON (2000) and CLINTON PORTIS (2002). Watson is the third rookie in the Super Bowl era with at least seven touchdown receptions in a four-game span, joining ODELL BECKHAM JR. (seven touchdown receptions in 2014) and Pro Football Hall of Famer RANDY MOSS (eight in 1998).

San Francisco running back CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY had eight receptions with 146 scrimmage yards (80 receiving, 66 rushing) and a touchdown reception in the 49ers’ 33-17 win over Miami. McCaffrey recorded his 20th career game with at least eight receptions and became the third running back in the Super Bowl era with at least 20 such career games, joining LARRY CENTERS (21 games) and Pro Football Hall of Famer MARSHALL FAULK (21). McCaffrey has 16 career games with at least 75 receiving yards, tied with KEITH BYARS(16 games) for the third-most such games by a running back in the Super Bowl era. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer MARSHALL FAULK (23 games) and RONNIE HARMON (19) have more. McCaffrey, who has 34 rushing touchdowns and 20 touchdown receptions since entering the NFL in 2017, is the sixth player in NFL history with at least 20 rushing touchdowns and 20 touchdown receptions in his first six seasons, joining AUSTIN EKELER, CHUCK FOREMAN, ALVIN KAMARA, Pro Football Hall of Famer LENNY MOORE and BRIAN WESTBROOK.