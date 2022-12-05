Thunder Bay – Weather – Contrasts! It is -10 in Thunder Bay and -36.5 ° C in Fort Severn. Extreme Cold Warnings have been issued for Ontario’s Far North.

Thunder Bay

A mix of sun and cloud along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning and late this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning.

High minus 4. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. The will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 24 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -9 in Fort Frances to start you Monday. It is mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.

Temperature falling to minus 17 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be clear before becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 31 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

-12 to start the day in Dryden. Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High minus 12. Wind chill near minus 22.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 34 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

KI / Big Trout Lake

A mix of sun and cloud along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 26. Wind chill minus 43 this morning and minus 36 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight skies will be clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 36 this evening and minus 43 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.