Kenora – Politics – It was great to be back in Red Lake this weekend to walk in the Santa Claus parade, thank you to all the volunteers who helped organize it.

Canada Summer Jobs Applications Open

The Canada Summer Jobs application for employers has opened and will be accepting applications until January 12, 2023. I encourage all applicable businesses in the region to consider applying.

Bill C-21 Amendment

This week I attended the Public Safety committee and expressed my opposition to the proposed Liberal amendment to ban many firearms traditionally used for hunting.

My message to the Liberal and NDP Members of Parliament was clear: taking away firearms from hunters, trappers, and sport shooters in northwestern Ontario will do nothing to make urban cities safer.

For many in our region, hunting is a way of life, an important tradition, and a way to put food on the table. But the Liberals don’t understand that.

I have appreciated so many people from our region reaching out to my office, expressing their opposition to this amendment, and sharing the role hunting, trapping, and sport shooting play in their lives. I’ve been able to share some of your stories, vocal opposition, and concerns with the government. I hope they’ll recognize how out of touch and problematic this proposal is and immediately withdraw it.

My Conservative colleagues and I will continue to advocate against this amendment. I encourage those who oppose this amendment to share your opposition with the Minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino. You can email him at: marco.mendicino@parl.gc.ca

National Council for Reconciliation

For the past few weeks at Indigenous and Northern Affairs committee I’ve been working on Bill C-29, which will create a National Council for Reconciliation. This Council will hold the government responsible on the path to reconciliation and provide updates on the progress made on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action.

I was pleased to see Bill C-29 passed in the House of Commons and look forward to working with my colleagues to advance reconciliation.

Working for You

If you’re planning to be in Ottawa and are interested in attending Question Period or taking a tour of Parliament, please let me know, and my office can help reserve Question Period and tour tickets.

As always, if there is anything my office can assist you with, please call me at 807-223-2182 (Dryden) or 807-468-2170 (Kenora) or email me at eric.melillo@parl.gc.ca.