Thunder Bay – Weather – A wintery start is in store for Saturday.

Thunder Bay

A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light late this afternoon.

High minus 9. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill near minus 18.

Fort Frances

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning.

High minus 15. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 27 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning.

High minus 16. Wind chill minus 31 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 23 this evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Fort Severn

Mainly sunny. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High minus 23. Wind chill minus 43 this morning and minus 34 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight A few clouds. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 33. Wind chill minus 36 this evening and minus 44 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.