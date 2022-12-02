Sioux Lookout – News – Larhonda Miranda SHINGEBIS, 31-years-old, has been located deceased state investigators of the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On November 26, 2022, a deceased individual was located in the Sioux Lookout area. A post-mortem examination at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto has confirmed the identity of the deceased and found no indications of foul play.

SHINGEBIS had been reported missing November 14, 2022, and an extensive search had been conducted.

The OPP will not be releasing details regarding the nature of her death. The family has been notified and would appreciate privacy during this difficult time.

The OPP would like to thank the public and media for their cooperation and assistance during this investigation.