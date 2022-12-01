THUNDER BAY – Weather – There are blowing snow advisories for the Far North.

Thunder Bay

Increasing cloudiness early this morning for Thunder Bay. Winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 3. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight becoming cloudy this evening. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 this evening.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon.

High minus 7. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 13 this evening.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this morning.

High minus 8. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 8. Wind chill near minus 14.

Fort Severn – Wasaho Cree Nation

Periods of snow ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow. Wind west 50 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 30 gusting to 50 near noon.

Temperature falling to minus 23 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 34 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 25. Wind chill near minus 36. Risk of frostbite