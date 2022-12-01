Naotkamegwanning First Nation – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North West Region and Treaty Three Police have charged two people in connection with a murder near Naotkamegwanning First Nation (Whitefish Bay First Nation).

On September 4, 2022 Buifford COWLEY, age 45 of Whitefish Bay First Nation was reported missing. His remains were located in the Northwest Angle #33 First Nation area by Treaty Three Police, the OPP Emergency Response Team and OPP Canine Unit.

The investigation by the Treaty Three Police and OPP North West Region Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service resulted in two arrests on November 29 & 30, 2022.

Timothy Constant LOWE, age 29 of Whitefish Bay First Nation has been charged with Criminal Code (CC) charges of:

Second Degree Murder – section 235(1)

Indignity to a dead body – section 182(b)

This accused has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on December 8, 2022.

Sierra COWLEY, age 23 of Kenora has been charged under the CC with:

Accessory after the fact to murder – section 240

Indignity to a dead body – section 182(b)

This accused has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on December 1, 2022.

The investigation is continuing.