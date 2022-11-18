LONG LAKE #58 – A report of possible drug trafficking has led officers with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Greenstone detachment to arrest one individual and seize drugs in the First Nation Territory of Long Lake 58.

On November 17, 2022, officers responded to a residence after receiving information that one of the occupants was selling drugs from that location. Upon police arrival one individual with multiple outstanding warrants fled on foot through a window but was arrested a short distance away. Further investigation led officers to locate a quantity of suspected cocaine and items associated with drug trafficking.

As a result of the investigation, Kirk FINLAYSON, 41 years-old of Long Lake 58, ON has been arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

Resist Peace Officer contrary to section 129(a) of the CC;

Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC – three counts; and

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose contrary to section 88 of the CC – two counts.

Also assisting in this investigation was the OPP’s Greenstone Community Street Crime Unit.

FINLAYSON is being held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Thunder Bay Bail Court on November 18, 2022.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.