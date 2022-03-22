GREENSTONE – NEWS – On the 21 of March, 2022, members of the Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Thunder Bay Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) conducted a traffic stop on Long Lake 58.

After a brief foot pursuit police arrested an individual for trafficking in a number of controlled substances.

As a result of the investigation Jon BOUCHARD, 42 yrs. of Long Lake 58 First Nation was charged with the following offences:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a controlled substance -cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.(CDSA)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA.

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a controlled substance – hydromorphone contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA.

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a controlled substance – oxycodone contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA.

Proceeds of Crime under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Obstruct Police contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code.

BOUCHARD is scheduled to appear in court on the 27 April 2022 at the Longlac Ontario Court of Justice.

Police are warning the public about the dangers of illicit drug use. Some illicit drug manufacturers produce products that look like professionally made pharmaceutical medications. Like any illicit drug, it is almost impossible for the user to know what these pills contain. People in the North West Region have unknowingly overdosed or died after ingesting professional looking illicit drugs.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Greenstone OPP at 1-807-854-1333 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS). You can also submit information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca .Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.