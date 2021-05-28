On Thursday, May 27, 2021, the community initiated a community-wide lock-down protocol requiring all members to shelter in place and shutdown the Long Lake #58 General Store which will remain closed until further notice. Contact tracing was initiated and continues to be ongoing.

The community is hoping that the current uptake of COVID-19 vaccinations will play a constructive role in those who have tested positive. The community remains concerned as the 12 to 17 year old age group have not been vaccinated.

Although the community has had positive COVID-19 cases in the past year, this is the first time the community has had to declare a SOE during the COVID-19 pandemic. LLFN Council say that the biggest challenge is find people in the community who are vaccinated to help service those who are in isolation.

LLFN reminds its members that, “if you are vaccinated you can still be a carrier and infect others – so everyone please wear a mask, wash hands often, keep that safe distance, and stay home as much as possible going out for only essential items.”