WINNIPEG – NEWS – Chris “Sky” Saccoccia is racking up more charges.

The anti-mask activist who went across Western Canada now faces charges from a rally that he was at in Winnipeg.

The first charges against Saccoccia came in Thunder Bay when he was charged following a rally at Hillcrest Park. He also faces some additional serious charges in Toronto for allegedly making a number of death threats.

Police in Winnipeg police have confirmed that they have been issued several arrest warrants in relation to rallies held in the city against provincial health restriction against COVID-19.

Chris “Sky” Saccoccia is one of those persons. Winnipeg Police report that, “One person has been arrested under the strength of an arrest warrant under the Provincial Offences Act for repeated violation of the public health order. There are five outstanding warrants yet to be executed in this regard.”