Thunder Bay – NEWS – A 16-year-old Thunder Bay male was arrested and faces multiple charges relating to a pair of incidents in which vehicles were stolen from local businesses.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Uniform Patrol Branch became aware of an incident that occurred between the evening hours of May 15 and morning hours of May 16 at a business address in the 200 block of Gore Street West.

Police learned the business was the target of a break and enter incident, and that three vehicles had been stolen from the property. As a result of their ongoing investigation, police later located and recovered all three vehicles.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit became involved in the investigation.

Thanks to continued investigative efforts, police identified a youth suspect connected to the break and enter incident. Police also learned the accused, while in possession of a stolen vehicle, had attended a gas bar and stolen fuel for the vehicle.

The investigation also revealed the same suspect was connected to a separate break and enter and theft incident that occurred earlier in May.

Police learned on May 11 just after 11:30 p.m., a male had attended a business address in the 100 block of Frederica Street East and fled with a stolen vehicle. That vehicle has since been located and recovered.

Members of the TBPS’s BEAR Unit were able to identify the accused via video surveillance footage.

A 16-year-old male, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Breaking, Entering and Committing x 3

• Mischief Over $5,000

• Mischief Under $5,000

• Theft of a Motor Vehicle x 2

• Theft Under $5,000

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 x 3

• Fail to Comply With Sentence x 5

• Failure to Comply with Release Order x3

The youth appeared in bail court on Thursday, May 27 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.