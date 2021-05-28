NIPIGON – NEWS – Five individuals were arrested by OPP following a traffic stop on May 28, 2021.

OPP report that on 28 May 2021 at 3:50 pm, members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped an eastbound vehicle.

Investigation with assistance from the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and the Northwest Region Canine Unit, led to the arrest of the driver for drug offences.

A search of the vehicle incident to the arrest of the driver located a quantity of crack cocaine, fentanyl and cash.

The driver Royal Dawn Thompson 27-years-old of York, Ontario is charged with the following offences:

One count of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

One count of Failure to comply with release order.

Mohammad Dawood Habib 31-years-old of East York, Ontario is charged with the following offence:

One count of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

16-year-old young person of Toronto, ON, who cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), is charged with the following offence:

One count of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

14-year-old young person of Toronto, ON, who cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), is charged with the following offences:

One count of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

One count of Possession of a Schedule I substance (fentanyl)

14-year-old young person of Toronto, ON, who cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), is charged with the following offence:

One count of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

All five have been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

All of the accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.