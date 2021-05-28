Thunder Bay – NEWS – Ontario Minister Ross Romano joins NetNewsLedger to update our readers and viewers on the situation with Lakehead University and the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.

The move by the Ontario Government to make NOSM a stand-alone university has generated a lot of controversy in Thunder Bay.

Some have speculated this is a move to have NOSM leave the city.

Both Minister Romano and NOSM President, CEO and Dean Dr. Verna state that is not the case.

Minister Romano says that this move is great news as it will mean NOSM will be the first standalone school of medicine in Canada.