Moose Jaw, SK – The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) air demonstration teams officially began their 2021 season today after formal certification by the Commanders of 1 Canadian Air Division and 2 Canadian Air Division following an acceptance show at 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

This summer, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be joined by the CF-18 Demonstration team as they again fly under Operation INSPIRATION and attend airshows and conduct flybys across Canada and the United States.

Flying under Operation INSPIRATION will also provide an opportunity to carry on the legacy of Captain Jenn Casey, the Snowbirds Public Affairs Officer who lost her life during the first iteration of Operation INSPIRATION in May 2020 and whose dedication was instrumental to connecting the CAF with Canadians during her time with the air demonstration teams. Both teams are honoured to continue this work.

Throughout the 2021 season the RCAF air demonstration teams will be following local, provincial and federal health measures including wearing masks, frequent hand washing, social distancing and limiting their movements in communities as much as possible. These measures may be updated throughout the season as directed by public health and military medical authorities.

“I am so proud of the resilience and professionalism of our air demonstration teams and their successful return following the devastating loss of Captain Casey last year. Operation INSPIRATION’s goal is to inspire and build relationships with Canadians. I think it is a fitting tribute that these two teams carry on this mission,” states, Brigadier-General Denis O’Reilly, Commander 2 Canadian Air Division.

Quick Facts