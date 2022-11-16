THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region.

Thunder Bay

Mainly cloudy for Wednesday. Winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 8. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with periods of light snow beginning near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 8.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 2. Wind chill minus 11 this morning and minus 4 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies for Wednesday along with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 4. Wind chill minus 11 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Periods of light snow beginning overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Big Trout Lake

Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 7. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon.

Tonight skies will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 17 overnight.