THUNDER BAY – LIVING – It is that time of year in Thunder Bay.

With 10 – 15cm of snow forecasted to fall overnight, the City of Thunder Bay will be implementing annual calendar parking and priority route restrictions beginning Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9 am.

The City of Thunder Bay implements calendar parking and priority route restrictions during the winter months to allow for snow plows to clear local streets more effectively. Calendar parking ensures that when the plow arrives, at least one side of the street is clear of parked cars and the plow can clear one side per day.

Calendar parking restrictions are in effect from 9 am – 5 pm every day while priority route restrictions prohibit vehicles from parking on either side of the road from 2 am – 7 am to allow for efficient snow plow access.

Parking restrictions will remain in place until the spring. Some streets may have additional restrictions posted. Residents are asked to follow signage posted in their area.

During times that snow plows are on the roadways, motorists are asked to drive with caution. Please stay at least 20 metres back and allow the plows room to manoeuvre.