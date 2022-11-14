THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Snow squalls are expected to develop this afternoon and will mainly affect areas along the Minnesota border. However, snow squalls could potentially move north into the Thunder Bay area this evening and continue into Tuesday.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snow squall watch in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Snow squalls possible off Lake Superior beginning this evening.

Hazards: Local snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm by Tuesday afternoon.

Significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow.

Timing:

Beginning this evening and ending Tuesday afternoon.

Discussion:

Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.