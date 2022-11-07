THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies along with a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning to start your Monday. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this afternoon.

High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will start with a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies for Fort Frances along with a 70 per cent chance of flurries this morning then a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this morning. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this morning.

High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. There will be a 60 per cent chance of light snow overnight. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h late this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -2 in Dryden to start your Monday. A few snow flurries will be ending this morning then cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this morning.

High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight expect mainly cloudy skies along with a 60 per cent chance of light snow before morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Marten Falls

It is -3 in Marten Falls. Cloudy skies along with a 70 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon.

Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High zero. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening.

Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 15 overnight.