SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico – The Junior National Team loses a nailbiter, 3-2 against Venezuela in their second game of the U18 Baseball World Cup Qualifier. The Juniors played a clean game against their opponents, scoring a pair of runs in five hits while committing no errors on the field.

Jack Pineau (Thunder Bay, ON) was the starter for the Canadians on this one working four solid innings of two runs in five hits and striking out one. The righthander was dominant early on keeping the Venezuela hitters off balance. The only big blow permitted by the Junior’s starter came in the bottom of the third inning where he allowed a two-run shot that gave Venezuela the early 2-0 lead. Tate Carey (Windsor, ON) came in relief from the bullpen and worked two and two thirds of innings, striking out three and allowing only two hits, with one of them scoring the winning run for Team Venezuela in the bottom of the seventh.

The Juniors battled offensively in a game that proved to be a pitcher’s duel. Sam Shaw (Victoria, BC) came up clutch in the top of the fifth inning, smashing a 2-RBI double that scored Noah Konings (Brampton, ON) and Jorge Valdes (Milton, ON) after back-to-back hits from the Junior’s outfielders had set the table up for Shaw. Canada’s second baseman would finish the day with a 2-for-3 line with a pair of doubles and a walk. Ty Doucette (Dartmouth, NS) also had himself a nice day at the plate, collecting a hit in two at bats and a walk.

Canada will try toearn their first win of the tournament as they will be taking on Peru on Monday, November 7 (6PM ET) in their third game of the U18 Baseball World Cup Qualifier.

Fans can follow the action live via the tournament’s live stream service.

Website: WBSC Americas U-18 Baseball World Cup Qualifier