THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The cold spot in Ontario this morning is Fort Frances at -10.

Thunder Bay

It is -2 to start the morning in Thunder Bay. Mainly sunny to start the morning. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon then snow or rain. There is a risk of freezing rain late this afternoon. Local snowfall amount of up to two centimetres is possible. Winds becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning.

High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight expect a few flurries ending near midnight then partly cloudy. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Local amount 2 centimetres. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 4 overnight.

Fort Frances

Clear skies this morning will become a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late this morning.

High plus 5. Wind chill minus 14 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Sunny skies to start Saturday. Winds becoming southeast 20 km/h late this morning.

High plus 3. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Marten Falls

Sunny skies for Marten Falls. Winds up to 15 km/h.

High plus 1. Wind chill minus 12 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight becoming cloudy this evening then snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.