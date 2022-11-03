THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for the region. There was a weather advisory early this morning for the Fort Severn region but it has expired.

Thunder Bay

It is more of a late summer day in Thunder Bay today. Sunny skies are expected this morning. Skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud later this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning.

High 19. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers late this evening. A few showers will be beginning near midnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this evening then becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40. Low plus 5.

Fort Frances

It is 12 this morning in Fort Frances. Increasing cloudiness is expected for the morning and afternoon.

High 12. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. A few rain showers are going to be beginning this evening then changing to a few flurries after midnight and ending before morning.

Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 11 this morning in Dryden. Increasing cloudiness will be the case by late this morning. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light late this morning.

High 11. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. A few rain showers will be beginning this evening. Wind west 20 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Peawanuck

It is +1 in Peawanuck this morning. Cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of showers is forecast. Winds will becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. The forecast is for a 40 per cent chance of rain showers this evening. Periods of rain mixed with snow will be beginning late this evening then changing to snow overnight. Fog patches developing this evening. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 overnight. Low minus 1.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of snow will be mixed with ice pellets beginning late this afternoon. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight we are calling for periods of snow mixed with ice pellets ending near midnight then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.