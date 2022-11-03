KENORA – The Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has now confirmed that a suspicious death in the community of Wabaseemoong on October 27, 2022, is a homicide.

A forensic post-mortem examination was completed on October 31, 2022, at the Forensic Services and Coroner’s Complex in Toronto. The deceased has been identified as Raymond LAND, 42-years-old, of Wabaseemoong.

Two young people, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

A 14 and a 17-year-old have both been charged with:

· Second Degree Murder contrary to Section 235 (1)

· Break and Enter and Commit an Indictable Offence contrary to Section 348 (1) (B)

· Robbery contrary to Section 344 (1) (B)

The 17-year-old has also been charged with Fail to Comply with an Undertaking contrary to Section 145 (3).

Both accused are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on November 2, 2022.

The OPP North West Region Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit continue the investigation, under the direction of OPP CIB.

There continues to be a larger police presence in the community of Wabaseemoong. Police are asking any persons with information related to this occurrence to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).