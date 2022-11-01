THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It is November 1st. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region.

Thunder Bay

It is -1 at 8:00 am headed to a high of 15 today.

Mainly sunny skies are forecast for the city.

High 15. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight skies will remain clear. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Low plus 3.

Fort Frances

It is -3 in Fort Frances this morning. Mainly sunny skies with light winds up to 15 km/h.

High 16. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Low plus 5.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +5 in Dryden at the airport as of 7:00 am CDT. A mix of sun and cloud is expected for Tuesday.

High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight skies will be clear. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low 6.

Sachigo Lake

It is currently +4 in Sachigo Lake and that is as warm as it is expected to get today. A mix of sun and cloud in the forecast with winds from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon.

Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 this morning and minus 3 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. Snow at times mixed with freezing rain beginning after midnight. Snowfall amounts of 2 centimetres are likely. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 4 with temperature rising to zero by morning. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.