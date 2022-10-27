THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police arrested a Thunder Bay man following a reported robbery involving a replica firearm Tuesday evening.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to the Beer Store located at 417 Edward Street North at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 following reports of a robbery involving a possible firearm.

Police learned an employee was outside of the store and had requested a male loitering on the property to move along. The male, instead of leaving, pointed a replica firearm at the employee.

The employee fled back into the store and attempted to lock the male out, but the accused forced their way in, took store merchandise, and fled on foot.

A short time later, investigating officers were informed by another Primary Response Unit that they had located a suspect in the Limbrick area. Further investigation revealed that male was connected to the earlier robbery.

The male was taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Darnell Shawn BRETHOUR, 21, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Robbery with Violence

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Careless Use of a Firearm

• Pointing a Firearm

• Mischief Under $5,000

• Fail to Comply with Sentence

He appeared in bail court on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.