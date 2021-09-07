Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police quickly identified and located a female suspect involved in an incident of assault causing bodily harm on the city’s southside Monday evening.

Thunder Bay Police Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the Limbrick area just after 5:45 pm on Monday, September 6 following reports of an assault that had just occurred.

When police arrived they located a female who appeared to be the victim of a recent assault. Her injuries were consistent with a stabbing.

Police identified a suspect and learned the altercation had happened inside a nearby residence.

The accused was located a short time later in the area. She was taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street. Paramedics with Superior North EMS transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment of her injuries.

Jaycee Kristina LOON, 20, is charged with assault causing bodily harm.

LOON appeared in bail court on Tuesday, September 7th, and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.