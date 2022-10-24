A look at seven statistical highlights from games played during the 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET windows on Sunday, October 23, the seventh week of the 2022 season. The NEW YORK GIANTS improved to 6-1 with a 23-17 win at Jacksonville in Week 7. Each of their six wins have been by eight points or fewer, five of which featured a second-half comeback and four of which featured a fourth-quarter comeback. The Giants are the third team in NFL history to register six wins, each by a final score margin of eight-or-fewer points, within their first seven games of a season, joining the 2000 MINNESOTA VIKINGS and 1988 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS . The Giants are the third team ever to win at least five games when trailing in the second half through their first seven games of a season, joining the 2015 ATLANTA FALCONS and 2007 TENNESSEE TITANS . The Giants are the first team since the 2016 DETROIT LIONS to win at least four games when trailing in the fourth quarter through their first seven games of a season. Nine of 12 games (75 percent) that have been completed in Week 7 have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter and there have been 83 games within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter this season, the most such games through the first seven weeks in NFL history. With two games yet to be completed, there have been 62 games decided by one score (eight points), tied with the 2012 season (62) for the most such games through the first seven weeks all-time. Both the Giants and LAS VEGAS RAIDERS , who trailed 20-17 entering the fourth quarter of their Week 7 win over Houston, came back to win after trailing in the fourth quarter this week. With two games remaining in Week 7, there have been 34 games in which a team came back to win or tie after trailing in the fourth quarter, tied with 1989 (34) and 2012 (34) for the most such games through Week 7 in NFL history.

Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES , making his 70th career start, passed for 423 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for a 132.4 rating and wide receiver MECOLE HARDMAN totaled three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in the Chiefs' 44-23 win at San Francisco. Mahomes has 55 wins in his first 70 career starts, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer KEN STABLER (55) for the second-most such wins by a quarterback in his first 70 career starts in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer OTTO GRAHAM (56 wins) had more. Mahomes has eight career games with at least 400 passing yards and three touchdown passes, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (eight) for the most such games by a player his first six seasons in NFL history. Hardman is the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to record at least two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in a single game.

Cincinnati quarterback JOE BURROW passed for 481 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for a 138.2 rating and added a rushing touchdown while wide receiver JA'MARR CHASE recorded 130 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions in the Bengals' 35-17 win over Atlanta. Burrow is the third player in NFL history with at least 475 passing yards, three touchdown passes and one rushing touchdowns in a single game, joining NORM VAN BROCKLIN (September 28, 1951) and BILLY VOLEK (December 19, 2004). Burrow has five career games with at least 400 passing yards, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (four) for the most such games by a player in his first three seasons all-time. Burrow, who threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver TYLER BOYD , has 12 career touchdown passes of 50-or-more yards, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famers DAN MARINO (12) and FRAN TARKENTON (12) for the most such touchdown passes by a player in his first three seasons in NFL history. Burrow, who is 25 years and 317 days old, tied BERNIE KOSAR (12) for the fifth-most touchdown passes of 50-or-more yards by a player age 25 or younger in the Super Bowl era. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers DAN MARINO (16), PEYTON MANNING (14) and JOE NAMATH (13), as well as PATRICK MAHOMES (13) have more. Chase, who appeared in his 24th career game on Sunday, has seven career games with at least 125 receiving yards, surpassing AMARI COOPER (6 games), VICTOR CRUZ (6), ANDRE RISON (6) and MARCUS ROBINSON (6) for the second-most such games by a player in his first 25 career games in the Super Bowl era. Only ODELL BECKHAM JR . (11 games) has more.

Baltimore quarterback LAMAR JACKSON rushed for 59 yards in the Ravens' 23-20 win over Cleveland. Jackson, who has 510 rushing yards this season, joined CAM NEWTON as the only quarterbacks with at least 500 rushing yards in each of their first five seasons in NFL history. Cleveland running back NICK CHUBB rushed for 91 yards and one touchdown on Sunday. Chubb has eight rushing touchdowns this season and is the fifth player ever to record at least eight rushing touchdowns in each of his first five seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers JIM BROWN , EMMITT SMITH and LADAINIAN TOMLINSON , as well as ADRIAN PETERSON .

Las Vegas running back JOSH JACOBS rushed for 143 yards and tied his career high with three rushing touchdowns in the Raiders' 38-20 win over Houston. Jacobs, who rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4 and 154 yards and one touchdown in Week 5 before the team's Week 6 bye, is the fifth player since 2000 to register at least 140 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in three consecutive games, joining DERRICK HENRY (2019), LARRY JOHNSON (2005), ADRIAN PETERSON (2012) and RICKY WILLIAMS (2002).

Los Angeles Chargers running back AUSTIN EKELER totaled 12 receptions, 127 scrimmage yards (96 receiving, 31 rushing) and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) on Sunday. Ekeler, who had 10 receptions in Week 6, is the sixth running back all-time to record at least 10 receptions in consecutive games, joining LARRY CENTERS (Week 17, 1995 and Week 1, 1996), MATT FORTE (Weeks 5-6, 2014), CLARK GAINES (Weeks 2-3, 1980), LIONEL JAMES (Weeks 10-11, 1985), TY MONTGOMERY (Weeks 6-7, 2016) and JAMES WILDER (Weeks 13-14, 1984). Ekeler has six career games with at least 10 receptions, tied with LARRY CENTERS (six games) and Pro Football Hall of Famer LADAINIAN TOMLINSON (six) for the second-most such games by a running back in NFL history. Only CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY (11 games) has more. Ekeler has 53 receptions this season and is the third running back with at least 50 receptions in his team's first seven games of a season in NFL history, joining ALVIN KAMARA (55 receptions in 2020) and MATT FORTE (52 receptions in 2014).

Dallas linebacker MICAH PARSONS recorded his seventh sack of the season and fifth-career forced fumble and cornerback TREVON DIGGS registered his third interception of the year in the Cowboys' 24-6 win over Detroit. Parsons recorded his 20th sack in his 23rd career game, tied with DWIGHT FREENEY(23 games), SHAWNE MERRIMAN (23) and VON MILLER (23) for the third-fewest games to reach 20 career sacks since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic. Only JOEY BOSA (21 games) and Pro Football Hall of Famer REGGIE WHITE (22) reached the mark faster. Diggs registered his 17th interception in his 35th career game, tied with DWIGHT HICKS (17 interceptions) for the second-most interceptions by a player in his first 35 career games since 1970. Only EVERSON WALLS (22 interceptions) had more.