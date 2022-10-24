THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A late season thunderstorm rolled through Thunder Bay this morning.

Thunder Bay

Showers ending early this afternoon then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers.

There is still a risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Winds becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning.

High 17. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Showers. Low 7.

Fort Frances

Showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 70.

High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain showers this evening. A few rain showers and flurries beginning near midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 3.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon.

High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight Cloudy. Showers beginning after midnight. Winds will be from the southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low plus 3.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy skies along with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. Rain showers beginning late this morning. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm. Local rainfall amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind east 40 km/h gusting to 60.

High 12.

Tonight rain showers becoming mixed with a few flurries before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Local rainfall amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low plus 1.