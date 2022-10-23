Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Weather alerts for the first significant snowfall of the season remain out for Far North Manitoba. If you are planning travel into Saskatchewan, there are weather alerts and warnings out too.

However for much of Western Ontario Sunday will be a day more like early fall or late summer.

Thunder Bay

It is a balmy +7 in Thunder Bay at 8:00 am. Sunny skies are forecast for Sunday. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight there will be a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then a 70 per cent chance of showers overnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 12.

Fort Frances

It is +6 this morning at 7:00 am in Fort Frances. Sunny skies are the forecast for today. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning.

High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning late this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 14.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +6 in Dryden at 7:00 am. Sunny skies for Sunday with winds becoming east 20 km/h this afternoon.

High 15. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight with showers. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 11.

Wasaho Cree Nation

It is -2 at 7:00 am in Fort Severn. A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. Wind becoming east 20 km/h near midnight. Low plus 2.