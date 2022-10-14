THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – There is still time to get started on your new direction!

𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗮𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘂𝗿 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀?

JOIN US during Small Business Week for the Indigenous 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗽 hosted by NADF at the Valhalla Inn on October 18 – 19, 2022 from 9 am – 4 pm.

Come and learn about financial literacy, business structures, insurance for your business, tax information, as well as other key business planning topics. We will also hear from our partners. PARO’s Women’s Enterprise and the Thunder Bay CEDC.

Bring your questions and your willingness to learn during this two-day workshop!

𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱! Lunch and refreshments are provided to all registered participants.

To learn more, please contact Jamie Hunter, Women in Business Coordinator, at rjhunter@nadf.org or complete the registration form NADF Business Forum Click here!