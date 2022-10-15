Who doesn’t want that boost of energy in the morning? You may even need that lift throughout the day when you’re feeling tired, stressed, or just exhausted, and one of the most popular ways to get it is by drinking a cup of coffee.

In fact, Americans drink at least 400 million cups of coffee every day, which shows the strong demand for caffeine for people to perform better or just get through an extremely busy day.

However, not all of us are willing to pay hundreds of dollars every month for trips to the coffee shop. Some of us also don’t want to bring around a huge tumbler of coffee on the way to work or the gym.

But we can all agree that a dose of caffeine can really make a huge difference to our day. Good thing, there’s now a better alternative to your traditional cup of coffee, the energy gum. Why is it a better choice?

Energy gum is absorbed faster into the bloodstream.

One of the biggest benefits of chewing an energy gum as opposed to drinking a cup of coffee is the absorption time of caffeine in the body.

According to a study on the Pharmacology of Caffeine, it takes an average of 45 minutes for caffeine to be absorbed into the body after consumption, and its effects peak between 15 minutes and 2 hours.

So, if you badly need to keep yourself awake for an important event or if you’d like that boost of energy before a workout or competition, you’d want something that can act faster than coffee.

Fortunately, chewing an energy gum means that caffeine is easily absorbed through the mucous membrane in your mouth where it goes directly to your bloodstream so that you instantly feel the effects of caffeine within a few minutes after chewing gum.

This is quite different from drinking coffee where caffeine needs to go through the intestinal tract before it gets absorbed into the bloodstream.

A piece of energy gum is easier to consume than coffee.

If you think about it, you would typically need a few minutes before you can consume a cup of coffee, especially if you’re doing something else. In fact, you’ll see a lot of people walking around with their Starbucks coffee or tumbler trying to insert a few sips of coffee in between errands or commuting.

But with an energy gum, you just need to take a single gum and pop it on your mouth to chew for just a few minutes where caffeine is also released and immediately feeds you with that boost of energy that you need.

This is why a lot of busy people now prefer to have some energy gum in their pocket as opposed to making trips to coffee shops just to get their daily caffeine fix. So, if you haven’t explored the idea of an energy gum yourself, make sure to see all its wonderful benefits to your health.