THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have nabbed some more Southern Ontario individuals and charged with with drug dealing.

wo men from Brampton and Nepean Ontario are facing multiple Criminal Code charges following an investigation by the Thunder Bay Police Service Intelligence Unit.

TBPS Intelligence Unit officers, assisted by the TBPS BEAR Unit, executed search warrants at a residence in the 600 block of Francis Street West and another in the 300 block of Tupper Street, in the afternoon of Thursday October 13, 2022.

One individual was located inside the Frances Street West residence and was subsequently arrested.

Officers located and detained four individuals inside the Tupper Street residence and subsequently charged one male.

A search of the north and south residences resulted in the seizure of substances believed to be crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $12,800.

Approximately $30,000 in cash was also seized, along with items consistent with drug trafficking.

25-year-old Hamza Suleiman JAMA of Brampton Ontario is charge with:

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

• Possession of an Identity Document (False I.D.)

• Failure to Comply with a Release Order (In connection with a Drug Trafficking incident in Thunder Bay on November 17, 2020)

• 2 Counts – Obstruct a Peace Officer

31-year-old Osman OSMAN of Nepean Ontario is charged with:

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

• Possession of an Identity Document (False I.D.)

Both accused have been remanded into custody for a future court date.