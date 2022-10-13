RED LAKE – WEATHER – The weather advisory for Red Lake continues. Environment Canada says snow, yes Virginia, snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are likely.

Snow squalls are expected to continue to develop off of Lake Winnipeg today. Precipitation is expected to remain as snow this morning before changing over to a mix of rain and snow this afternoon. In the evening, precipitation is expected to return to all snow before easing off in the late evening or overnight. Snowfall amounts will be heaviest near the Manitoba border.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.

Timing: Beginning early this morning and ending this evening.

Impacts: Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.