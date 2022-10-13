Maybe for you, who can enter the hairdressing job, you have a question about how much the hairdressing job is or which is the most profitable field of hairdressing. Today I’m going to answer these questions that can make you a rich person, so join me on how to get a hairstyling job and how much money you can make in a month from hairstyling.

Hairdressing is one of the best jobs today, whose income depends on the type of hairdressing job and the services it provides. Of course, someone who only cuts hair does not have the same salary and income as someone who does all hairdressing services, but for sure, the monthly cost of hairstylists can earn a lot. It is not hidden from anyone that the hairdressing job is very high, but we all do not know how much money I earn from the hairdressing job.

Let me be very clear that with a rough calculation, we can conclude that men’s hairdressing jobs can earn at least 5 to 7 million per month, but in the case of women’s hairdressing, we cannot give an exact figure, which explains why. do

Advantages and disadvantages of hairdressing job

Every job has its own advantages and disadvantages, but what are the advantages and disadvantages of this job and is it worth choosing is very important. Undoubtedly, job hunting is one of the job categories that cannot be used because it is countless and does not even reach the number of fingers on one hand. The following are the most important advantages and disadvantages of the hairdressing job.

Advantages

The job of a hairdresser has free time and there is no pressure on the hairdresser to go to the hairdresser at a certain time.

The hairdressing job is not considered difficult.

Skilled earners are very high and there is no room for advancement in this job.

Disadvantages

A hairdresser should always seek to improve his skills in order to earn a high income.

You always end up with a lot of hair

You may come across an unsatisfied post.

Disadvantages of hairdressing job are not so that it cannot be solved, and with a better view, we can conclude that all problems can be solved by taking different hairdressing courses. Unsatisfied things remain, which is certainly no unhappy employer.

Factors affecting the amount of hairdressing job income

Like any other job, hairdressing depends on various factors. One of these factors is the skill of the hairdresser. It is obvious that the more capable it is, the more it will be. But among other influential factors in getting a hairdressing job, the following can be mentioned.

Hairdresser skills

Number of passengers per day

Professional services provided by the hairdresser

Work for yourself or hairdressers

Women’s hairdressing job income

The income of female hairdressing is higher than male hairdressing and can earn the best income from female hairdressing. If you want to make money in hairdressing career, gain professional skills and work strategies for great income. Note that you are active in several areas or areas of women’s hairdressing, it is important that you work professionally in this area in order to gain a professional. Some beauty fields have more income and less pain, which I will examine in the following.

Hairdresser job income in Iran

Yes, hairdressing is a high-paying job and this job is also very high-paying in Iran. I’m sure you’ve heard “high-paying hairdressing job” many times, but do you see the income of a hairstylist in Iran? Normally, male hairdressers in Iran earn between 5 and 7 million and female hairdressers between 10 and 12 million. Of course, this income is determined according to professional, semi-professional and beginner hairdressers, and it is certainly not a principled thing to calculate your income.

In short, if you can make money in hairdressing, you need to pay attention to the skills of the hairstylist, the number of services and the type of services you offer. If you want to make money professionally from hairdressing, you must definitely take professional hairdressing and care courses.

Hairdressing course

One of the important and influential factors in hairdressers is their skill. Sure, if you work professionally, you’ll have an income that you can’t even dream of, but if you can’t do it professionally and you’re only there for a regular haircut, you’ll have to go to another job within a few months. You are probably wondering how I should work professionally to have a career.

The best suggestion I can give you is to go to professional hairdressing training courses in women’s hairdressing. The services provided in women’s hairdressing are much more and more profitable. I advise you to go to the following courses if I can get to them.