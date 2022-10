NIPIGON – WEATHER – Showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop early this morning ahead of a cold front.

5:13 AM EDT Wednesday 12 October 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Rain is expected today with rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm.

Timing: This morning and ending this afternoon or evening.

Impacts: Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.